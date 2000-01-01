EnVision Proven Success Magazines

Dear Donor and Sponsor,

I am reaching out for your support today because right now, at this very moment, there is a young woman trying to land a job and stay sober at the same time.

At this very moment, there is a woman who can't shake the trauma of sexual assault.

At this very moment, there is a woman who is looking for inspiration, something that picks her up when life has kicked her down.

Please donate to EnVision Proven Success today. EnVision Proven Success has a professionally printed magazine that shares the stories of women who have regained their dignity and moved forward in a way they previously thought impossible. Their candor allows readers to understand the challenges women from adverse circumstances face, and that they have achieved great accomplishments and overcome daunting barriers unimagined by most. Your gift empowers these women to improve their quality of life. Because We Don’t Look Like What We’ve Been Through.

You see, women transitioning from a trauma situation into the workforce face new challenges each day. They must understand corporate culture. They must handle their personal finances. They must summon a sense of confidence that has often been shattered by earlier life experiences.

They must do all of this with little support or guidance.

But your gift will change all that. You can build a community of people learning to network, self-confidence, and develop professional skills.

When you donate, you empower another woman to rise above her current situation through sharing her story, mentoring, and education.

Your gift means women share her story as a healing process for her and others who reads her story and will meet a mentor. She will gain self-awareness and develop a life plan. She will break free from past hurt. She will develop business and entrepreneurial skills. She will focus on both personal development and self-care.

Make no mistake about it. EPS women are as resilient as they come. But resilience alone won't teach them how to advocate for themselves in the workplace. Resilience alone won't give them the confidence to believe in themselves. Resilience alone won't provide a community of supporters who are ready to help in any way they can.

EnVision Proven Success is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) supported by volunteers and maybe tax-deductible recognized by the IRS.

Thank you in advance for all your support.



