Community Garden Registration 2025

Discover the joy of gardening! Reserve a raised garden bed that offers a fresh start, free from pre-planted vegetation. This option allows you to cultivate your favorite flowers, fruits, or vegetables exactly the way you envision. Whether you're an experienced gardener or a newcomer, this blank canvas is perfect for unleashing your creativity and nurturing your green thumb.
Waitlist
Free
At this time, all garden plots for the current season have been assigned. However, spots may open up as the season begins.
If you'd like to be next in line, please join our waitlist! We'll reach out if a plot becomes available. Waitlist members are contacted in the order they signed up, and we’ll give you all the info you need if a spot opens.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!