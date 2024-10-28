Adopt a Longhorn

You will receive a 16" plush longhorn, stuffing, a heart, t-shirt for your stuffie, and a birth certificate.
Join us on December 4th to build our stuffies together or choose to receive it after December 4th.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!