Home Free Goods

This energizing scent begins with rich top notes of freshly ground coffee beans brewed into middle notes of caramel and a spoonful of sugar. Creamy base notes of milk and vanilla round out this pick-me-up of a fragrance.
Southern Sweet Tea
Experience the warmth and comfort of a Southern staple with our Sweet Tea candle. Picture a hot, hazy day paired with your favorite iced tea and a hint of lemon. It's the perfect way to add a touch of Southern charm to your home and transport yourself to the heart of the South with every use.
Saturday Morning Cartoons
This nostalgic fruity fragrance is bursting with flavor - tart lemon and sweet orange - soft lavender and corn cereal notes is sweetened with a base of vanilla blended with warm sandalwood. Inspired by the Fruity Pebbles cereal.
Butterscotch & Bourbon
Picture a perfect night in with vintage records and a soothing glass of your grandad's favorite vise. Rich, creamy butterscotch intertwines with the oak barrel aged notes of bourbon whiskey and fragrant, sweet vanilla to unite and enhance this fragrance accordingly.
Southern Pecan Pie
Smells just like Easter Sunday lunch with Grandma's southern pecan pie. Notes of butter, roasted pecans, and flaky pie dough intertwine with vanilla and caramelized sugar.
Kudzu
A North Alabama and Mississippi staple! Fruity green floral consisting of wild strawberries and red grapes surrounded with soft florals of geranium and white rose on a warm musky background.
Egyptian Amber
An alluring, woody fragrance oil with bold musk aromas. A light touch of jasmine and ozone gives way to a heart of sandalwood, leather, and earthy patchouli. Amber and musk base notes wrap up this mysterious and complex fragrance.
Cranberry Apple Marmalade
A luscious blend of tart cranberries, juicy apples, and spice. Top notes of orange peel and apples sweeten the heart of this fragrance oil, while notes of cinnamon, clove, and sugar wrap all the fruits together into a delectable aromatic treat.
Home Free Tee S (heather gray)
Size: Small
Home Free Tee M (heather gray)
Size: Medium
Home Free Tee L (heather gray)
Size: Large
Home Free Tee XL (heather gray)
Size: X-Large
Home Free Tee S (green)
Size: Small
Home Free Tee M (green)
Size: Medium
Home Free Tee L (green)
Size: Large
Home Free Tee XL (green)
Size: X-Large
