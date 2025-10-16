Chaparral ES Gala Sponsorship Form

Give a little glamour back to those who give so much.

Our teachers and school staff work tirelessly to support, inspire, and nurture our students every day. By sponsoring a staff member’s attendance at The Gatsby Gala, you’re giving them a well-deserved evening of appreciation — complete with fine dining, entertainment, and community celebration.

Your sponsorship covers their gala ticket and ensures that our educators can join in the fun without cost. It’s a simple but meaningful way to say thank you for all they do.

Includes:

Recognition in the event program as a Staff Sponsor

The joy of knowing you’ve made a teacher’s night truly special

✨ Because the greatest gift we can give our educators is gratitude — and a night to shine.