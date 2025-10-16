Chaparral ES Gala Sponsorship Form

12280 Greens East Rd

San Diego, CA 92128, USA

👑 Title Sponsor — “The Great Gatsby Benefactor”
$5,000

Become the name behind the night! As the Title Sponsor, your generosity takes center stage as the presenting supporter of the entire gala.
Includes:

  • “Presented by [Your Name/Business]” displayed on all event materials, signage, and digital promotions
  • Recognition in all communications (flyers, social media, programs, website)
  • 4 complimentary gala tickets
  • On-stage thank-you and special acknowledgment during the event
  • Full-page feature in the event program
  • Logo inclusion in post-event thank-you communications logo on all gala advertising
  • Business Information Table at the event
🥂 The Gatsby Bar Sponsor
$2,500

Be the toast of the town! Your sponsorship keeps spirits high throughout the evening.
Includes:

  • Premier signage at the bar
  • Recognition in the program, slideshow, and social media
  • 2 gala tickets
  • Verbal thank-you during cocktail hour
🍽️ The Grand Feast Sponsor (Main Course)
$2,000

Help serve up a meal to remember! Your generosity fuels the heart of the evening.
Includes:

  • Signage near the main course or dining area
  • Recognition in the program and slideshow
  • 2 gala tickets
  • On-stage thank-you during dinner
🧀 The Flapper Fare Sponsor (Appetizer Table)
$1,500

Start the night off with style! Sponsor the social hour and first bites of the evening.
Includes:

  • Signage at the appetizer station
  • Recognition in the program and social media
  • 1 gala ticket
🍰 The Sweet Soirée Sponsor (Dessert Table)
$1,250

Make the final course as delightful as your donation!
Includes:

  • Signage at the dessert display
  • Recognition in the program
  • Social media thank-you
🎶 The Jazz Lounge Sponsor (Entertainment)
$750

Keep the evening swinging in true Gatsby fashion.
Includes:

  • Recognition near the band/DJ area
  • Mention in the program and on social media
🌟 The Great Friend of the Gala
$500

Show your community pride and help make this elegant evening possible.
Includes:

  • Name listed in the event program and slideshow
  • Social media recognition
🍸 Sponsor a Staff Member
$150

Give a little glamour back to those who give so much.

Our teachers and school staff work tirelessly to support, inspire, and nurture our students every day. By sponsoring a staff member’s attendance at The Gatsby Gala, you’re giving them a well-deserved evening of appreciation — complete with fine dining, entertainment, and community celebration.

Your sponsorship covers their gala ticket and ensures that our educators can join in the fun without cost. It’s a simple but meaningful way to say thank you for all they do.

Includes:

  • Recognition in the event program as a Staff Sponsor
  • The joy of knowing you’ve made a teacher’s night truly special

Because the greatest gift we can give our educators is gratitude — and a night to shine.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!