2025 Black Excellence Soiree

Logo featured in event promotional materials
Verbal acknowledgment during the event
One complimentary event table/section
Recognition on social media platforms
Maya Angelou Sponsorship
$1,000
All benefits of Kwame Nkrumah Sponsorship
Exclusive space for promotional materials at the event
Logo on event signage
Black Excellence gift bag
Nelson Mandela
$2,000
All benefits of Maya Angelou Sponsorship
Opportunity to address the audience during the event
Recognition in post-event news release
Special mention in all event-related communications
Black Excellence gift bag
Add a donation for Bring The Change
$
