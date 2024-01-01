You Help Make Hope a Reality ! 3rd Annual Concert Benefiting ReClaiming Hope- SPONSORS & VENDORS









Join us at Gold Hill Mesa on June 8th for an extraordinary community event dedicated to raising funds for RECLAIMING HOPE, a local 501C3 charity. RECLAIMING HOPE tirelessly provides HOPE BAGS filled with clean clothes and hygiene items to law enforcement, who are on the front lines of rescuing individuals from sex and labor trafficking, spanning from children as young as 2 years old to adults across Colorado and the US. Your participation will help advance their mission of mentoring and housing survivors, ensuring they are recognized as valued members of our community who have not been forgotten or left behind.





Prepare for a day filled with the joy of music as the School of Rock and The Red Rocks Rebellion take center stage. But that's not all – join in the excitement as THE SWITCHBACKS' mascot and Academy players engage in soccer drills and play with the kiddos, offering plenty of photo ops and memorable moments for all. Plus, there will be loads of games and prizes to add to the fun-filled atmosphere!





And don't miss out on the incredible vendor fair, featuring support from our local entrepreneurs and small businesses. Indulge in delicious bites from food trucks provided by Las Americas, Chef Rob's Soul Food and Seafood, and Kona Ice Pikes Peak.





Together, let's make a difference and support RECLAIMING HOPE's vital mission while enjoying a day of entertainment, community spirit, and goodwill. See you there! ****REGISTRATION REQUIRED****