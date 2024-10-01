Algiers Point Association

APA 2024 Home Tour - Sponsors

Algiers Point

New Orleans, LA 70114

Pillar of the Community Level
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, full page ad in event program. - Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households. - Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party. - Bargeboard gift basket. - 10 tickets to the Home Tour.
Greek Revival Level
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, full page ad in event program. - Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households. - Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party. - 6 tickets to the Home Tour.
Creole Cottage Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, half page ad in event program. - Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households. - Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party. - 4 tickets to the Home Tour.
Shotgun Level
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, and half page ad in event program. - Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households.. - Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party. - 2 tickets to the Home Tour.

