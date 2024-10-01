APA 2024 Home Tour - Sponsors

- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, full page ad in event program.
- Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households.
- Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party.
- Bargeboard gift basket.
- 10 tickets to the Home Tour.
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, full page ad in event program.
- Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households.
- Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party.
- Bargeboard gift basket.
- 10 tickets to the Home Tour.
Greek Revival Level
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, full page ad in event program.
- Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households.
- Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party.
- 6 tickets to the Home Tour.
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, full page ad in event program.
- Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households.
- Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party.
- 6 tickets to the Home Tour.
Creole Cottage Level
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, half page ad in event program.
- Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households.
- Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party.
- 4 tickets to the Home Tour.
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, half page ad in event program.
- Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households.
- Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party.
- 4 tickets to the Home Tour.
Shotgun Level
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, and half page ad in event program.
- Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households..
- Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party.
- 2 tickets to the Home Tour.
- Logo placement on all promotional fliers, banners, media alerts, and half page ad in event program.
- Recognition via social media and email to over 9,000 local households..
- Invitation to sponsor recognition cocktail party.
- 2 tickets to the Home Tour.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!