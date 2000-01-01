DermaHealer Handheld Light Therapy Machine Raffle

We are excited to announce a raffle in support of Color Connections Inc., our non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about vitiligo, eliminating stigmas, and enhancing the well-being of those affected by this condition. Enter for a chance to win a DermaHealer Handheld UVB Light Therapy Lamp, a valuable tool for managing vitiligo, eczema, psoriasis, an other skin conditions.





Your participation not only gives you a chance to own this beneficial device but also directly supports our mission to provide resources, cultivate community, and promote mental health initiatives. Join us in making a difference and supporting those living with vitiligo.