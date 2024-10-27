Siraat Family Halaqa - Toastmasters!

If you are registering for only 1-2 people, please select this option for EACH individual you are registering for (regardless of age). After selecting this, please also register any children separately.
If you are registering for only 1-2 people, please select this option for EACH individual you are registering for (regardless of age). After selecting this, please also register any children separately.
Family (3+)
$25
Please select this option if you are registering for three or more people. After selecting this, please also register all children in the family separately.
Please select this option if you are registering for three or more people. After selecting this, please also register all children in the family separately.
Kids (ages 4-7)
Free
Kids (ages 8-11)
Free
Toastmaster
Free
Select this option to register for the Toastmaster competition, in addition to registering as an Individual or part of a Family.
Select this option to register for the Toastmaster competition, in addition to registering as an Individual or part of a Family.
Sponsor 1st Place Prize
$100
Sponsor 3rd Place Prize
$25
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!