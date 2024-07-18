Next Level Camp Madagascar Kids

All parents/siblings of performers receive complimentary tickets into the general public show. General Admission tickets options include orchestra (floor) and tiered theater seating. Doors open at 6 pm. No reserved seating, first come, first served. There is no intermission. Show run time is approximately 50 minutes.

All parents/siblings of performers receive complimentary tickets into the general public show. General Admission tickets options include orchestra (floor) and tiered theater seating. Doors open at 6 pm. No reserved seating, first come, first served. There is no intermission. Show run time is approximately 50 minutes.

More details...