Please join us for our first annual PKU in the Park! We can't wait to see you there!





Who can come?

Friends, Family- anyone related to PKU! We hope to see you there!





Event Details:

Saturday June 29th

Park Opens at 10am-10pm

Lunch in catering pavilion (TBD) from 12:00-1:00 pm





Cost:

Early Bird Special until April 25th at $37

$47 after April 25th

People with PKU are free to attend!

2 and under are free!





Cost Includes:

Admission tickets to Hersheypark for the day

T-shirt

PKU-friendly Lunch

Vendors