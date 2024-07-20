5K Race Sponsorship for Tides of Grace

Platinum Sponsorship - $1,000 *Your name and logo prominently displayed on a large banner at the event *Your name and logo prominently displayed on a large banner at the event *Your name and logo featured on the t-shirts of all runners, ensuring maximum visibility *Recognition on social media channels & at event *Permanent spot for a year on our website linking to your company website *Six free tickets to the event

Platinum Sponsorship - $1,000 *Your name and logo prominently displayed on a large banner at the event *Your name and logo prominently displayed on a large banner at the event *Your name and logo featured on the t-shirts of all runners, ensuring maximum visibility *Recognition on social media channels & at event *Permanent spot for a year on our website linking to your company website *Six free tickets to the event

More details...