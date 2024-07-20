5K Race Sponsorship for Tides of Grace

Gold Sponsorship - $100
*Your name or company name displayed on all runners' t-shirts
*Recognition on social media channels
Gold Sponsorship - $100
*Your name or company name displayed on all runners' t-shirts
*Recognition on social media channels
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
Platinum Sponsorship - $1,000
*Your name and logo prominently displayed on a large banner at the event
*Your name and logo prominently displayed on a large banner at the event
*Your name and logo featured on the t-shirts of all runners, ensuring maximum visibility
*Recognition on social media channels & at event
*Permanent spot for a year on our website linking to your company website
*Six free tickets to the event
Platinum Sponsorship - $1,000
*Your name and logo prominently displayed on a large banner at the event
*Your name and logo prominently displayed on a large banner at the event
*Your name and logo featured on the t-shirts of all runners, ensuring maximum visibility
*Recognition on social media channels & at event
*Permanent spot for a year on our website linking to your company website
*Six free tickets to the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!