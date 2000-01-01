Beans Bingo and Brew Cooking Competition Entry Form

Get ready for an epic battle of the beans!! The Beans Bingo And Brew Cooking Competition will be held at the Twin Falls Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. Join us in Merchant Building #3 at 215 Fair Ave Filer ID 83328 at 6:00pm for a fun family friendly event.

Presented by Filer Events Committee, our competition invites participants to showcase their culinary skills by incorporating beans into their dishes. Entrants must prepare enough food for 200 2oz samples, which will be judged based on Flavor, Creativity, and Use of Ingredients. You must be set up and ready to serve by 5:45 pm. You are welcome to start setting up as early as 4:00 pm if you would like.

Two $200 prizes are up for grabs—one for People's Choice and another for Judges' Choice— Whether you're a seasoned chef or a passionate home cook , this is your opportunity to shine!

As an added bonus, participants and one assistant will enjoy complimentary entry to the event.

Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to showcase your talent, connect with fellow food enthusiasts, and indulge in an unforgettable culinary experience. Register now to secure your spot in the Beans Bingo And Brew Cooking Competition!