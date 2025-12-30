5280 Literacy Symposium: The Full Literacy Equation Reading, Writing and the Mind at Work

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes Lunch and Refreshments. The Early bird rate is available through March 31st. This ticket is for current TRL-CO members only. If you are not sure if you have kept your membership status up to date, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Note: If we are unable to verify your membership, your order will be cancelled.
This ticket includes Lunch and Refreshments. This ticket is for current TRL-CO members only. If you are not sure if you have kept your membership status up to date, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Note: If we are unable to verify your membership, your order will be cancelled.
This ticket includes Lunch and Refreshments. This is an early bird rate. Please register by March 31st for this price.
This ticket includes Lunch and Refreshments. This is a General Admission ticket for Non- Members.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!