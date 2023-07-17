Youth Football Fundamentals Camp

This camp is for kids entering grades K-8 in the fall of 2023. It features offensive, defensive and special teams' stations that teach position-specific skills in ten areas: quarterback, wide receiver, running back, offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, defensive backs, long snappers, punters and kickers. All campers will have the opportunity to participate in each position. Each day the camp will end in a competitive flag football game. At the end of the week, the campers earn t-shirts, awards and a team photo.