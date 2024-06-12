RRCAHT Membership

This organization membership will empower anyone within your organization to actively participate in our monthly meetings, enjoy voting privileges (one vote per organization), and contribute to our committees. As an organization member, anyone from your agency is eligible to receive exclusive communications and documents, help plan and support vital Coalition initiatives, and take part in our strategic planning. The membership year runs from January 1 through December 31. We are unable to pro-rate memberships. Please note - RRCAHT is committed to inclusivity; if cost is a concern, please contact us to discuss options that suit your needs. We also welcome additional contributions from those who wish to support our work without becoming members. All funds raised support our programs, training, presentations, materials, and community-wide initiatives. As a 501(c)(3) corporation, your dues and contributions are tax-deductible.