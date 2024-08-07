Hearts with Hooves INC nonprofit 501c3

Hearts with Hooves INC nonprofit 501c3's annual raffle 2024

One chance of winning 1 out of 75
$10
This raffle is for Hearts with Hooves Inc nonprofit. Our program helps participants learn life skills such as responsibility, social skill, self regulation, and more. We have a program for all kids and programs for those with developmental disabilities, Autism, major depression, PTSD, drug abuse! Join our herd and help make a difference in kids today for our future leaders tomorrow!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!