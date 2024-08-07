Hearts with Hooves INC nonprofit 501c3's annual raffle 2024

This raffle is for Hearts with Hooves Inc nonprofit. Our program helps participants learn life skills such as responsibility, social skill, self regulation, and more. We have a program for all kids and programs for those with developmental disabilities, Autism, major depression, PTSD, drug abuse! Join our herd and help make a difference in kids today for our future leaders tomorrow!

This raffle is for Hearts with Hooves Inc nonprofit. Our program helps participants learn life skills such as responsibility, social skill, self regulation, and more. We have a program for all kids and programs for those with developmental disabilities, Autism, major depression, PTSD, drug abuse! Join our herd and help make a difference in kids today for our future leaders tomorrow!

More details...