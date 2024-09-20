Inshore Offshore Wars Sponsorship Levels

INSHORE OFFSHORE WARS IX
This is a new era fishing tournament. This is the chance for all anglers to prove who is the best and also decide who can consistently catch big fish. There will be ONE inshore champion and ONE offshore champion. We will also have an overall grand champion. The grand champion will have the team name and trophy displayed at one of our retail sponsors. Trophy and team picture will stay displayed for one year until you get a chance to defend your title at Inshore Offshore War IX!
RULES AND REGULATIONS
Check-In time 6:00am at your registered boat ramp.
ALL Anglers must be present at check-in with boat that you will be fishing in.
After check in you are free to change locations (But must fish from the same vessel all tournament)
4 Anglers per boat included in the entry. Additional anglers may be purchased for $100 per angler.
Must be at least 1,000 ft off marina/bait shop, ALL Florida saltwater rules apply.
All fish must be caught on a rod & reel hook & line. NO electric or hydraulic reels, no spearfishing, or explosives. NO PRE-CAUGHT FISH.
No Passing of fish between vessels (this includes bait fish).
Each team may check in their 2 biggest fish: Inshore 1 snook & 1 redfish – Offshore 1 red grouper & 1 mangrove snapper.
Each picture must have the full fish in the picture on the tournament ruler handed out at your boat ramp location.
ALL pictures must be submitted via email to [email protected]
by 6pm 5/20. Any photos received after deadline will be disqualified.
When measuring fish, hands need to stay away from gills and throat during photos/measurements.
If you think you have the winning fish, please take a 10 second video of the full fish. DO NOT LEAVE IT IN OUR HANDS!
No hooks, Boga, or foreign objects in mouth of fish during photos or measurements.
Mutilation of fish or stretching of fish is PROHIBITED. Will result in disqualification. This also includes bleeding of fish before photo/measurements.
No penning or trapping fish in landlocked/obstructed areas.
No gaffing of any species of fish. This is in place to assure accusations of spear fishing is not an issue.
Registered inshore boats are not limited to only backwater/inshore areas. They are only limited to species (snook & redfish).
Registered offshore boats are not limited to only offshore areas, they are only limited to species (red grouper and mangrove snapper).
If you fail to comply with any rule, your team could be deducted 6 inches off total length or disqualified.
