FAY CO SAYS NO's Online Auction

The design captures a critical moment in the history of American politics! Contains 1 Troy oz of .999 pure silver in BU condition. Coin depicts a defiant President Trump seconds after the attempt on his life. Reverse showcases President Trump hoisting the American flag in the air.
Estimated value - $38 (priceless, due to limited availability)
Donated by TJ Mac
Blinged Out!
$20
Starting bid
Stunning blue sapphire jewellery set.
Dress up any outfit with these dainty sapphire flower stud earrings and a 17" sapphire flower necklace in 725 silver. The flower diameter measures approximately 1 cm.
Estimated value for both pieces - $175
Anonymous donor
Un-WINE-d Basket
$20
Starting bid
End your day with a glass of vino using tools any wine-drinker is sure to love. This basket includes a Mark and Graham electronic wine opener, 2 wine tumblers, a wine aerator, a wine Swig-Out pour spout, and 2 $50 gift cards to the Blue Mule Winery!
Estimated value - $170
Donated by Blue Mule Winery, Macee Wagner, and Amy Lanouette
Boss Babe Blinging Rhinestone Tumbler
$20
Starting bid
Item pictured is ONLY an example!
The winner receives a 20-ounce skinny tumbler with sides covered entirely with glass rhinestones! You pick the colors and design to create a one-of-a-kind custom creation that will be the envy of all your friends. Design guidance and ideas are available. Item will take 3-4 weeks after selections are finalized to complete.
Estimated value - $125
Donated by Amy Lanouette
Made With Love
$10
Starting bid
The basket is chock full of goodness prepared with love from two of your neighbors. Basket includes:
-2 qts. pickles
-medium salsa
-dill banana peppers
-dill okra Meyer style
-8 ounces spicy watermelon strawberry jelly
-8 ounces muscadine grape jelly
-8 ounces grape jelly
Estimated value - $100
Donated by Wendy Syrinek and Macee Wagner
Good Morning Sunshine!
$15
Starting bid
Wake up with a delicious dose of caffeine from fresh ground Mill Blend Coffee or take a mocha latte to-go. Add some sweetener and be sure to complete your morning with some delicious kolaches or baked goods from the Kountry Bakery!
Estimated value - $90
Donated by Macee Wagner and Amy Lanouette
The Bee's Knees Gift Basket
$10
Starting bid
Precious honey bee basket with BEE-u-tiful items that will the buzz of your kitchen. Items include a black and gold bee pillow, a bee tray, two bee tea towels, and the most adorable bee-accented tea set with a single-serve teapot, creamer, sugar bowl and spoon.
Total estimated value - $75
Anonymous donor
Tweet Tweet!
$10
Starting bid
Meticulously hand-carved 12" tall cedar birdhouse created by a local artisan. This amazing piece is estimated to be 25 to 30 years old and has been stored indoors preserving the impeccable quality.
Estimated value - $50
Donated by Lilly and Roy Mitchell
Consuela Make Up Bag
$5
Starting bid
Medium make-up bag from Consuela with their unique branding. This little bag is perfect for your purse and is brand new with tags.
Estimated value - $48
Donated by Amy Lanouette
Young Living Essential Oil Dewdrop Diffuser
$5
Starting bid
A great diffuser for your essential oils.
Estimated value - $40
Anonymous Donor
From the Young Living Website:
Young Living’s Dewdrop™ Diffuser functions as a humidifier, atomizer, and aroma diffuser in one simple-to-use product. Inspired by the purity and elegance of a drop of morning dew, the Dewdrop Diffuser’s design reflects Young Living’s dedication to providing high-quality essential oils. Its ultrasonic technology breaks any mixture of essential oils and water into millions of microparticles, disperses them into the air, and releases the constituents found in Young Living essential oils. Custom designed with up to ten hours of diffusion, automatic shut-off, and 11 LED light options, Young Living’s Dewdrop Diffuser can transform any space into a spa-like atmosphere.
