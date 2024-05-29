GOING MORE DEEPLY
INTO THE CORE
OF YOUR WRITING
Katya Williamson,
MFA, Author, Facilitator
Privately Hosted Writing Salons
In the forests of the San Jacinto Mountains
high above Palms Springs,
one of the few retreat sites deep in the heart of nature
in Southern California,
join us for this first-time offering
of privately hosted salons
at popular Spirit Mountain Retreat.
There you will deepen your writing
in ways never imagined before!
Writing Coach for numerous writers
and Facilitator for International and National retreats
for the past three decades,
Katya Williamson, MFA/ Author
of five books and Instructor UCLA and UCR Extension,
will skillfully guide you in intensive one-on-one sessions,
small group work
and solo advancement of your unique written word.
Requested by participants throughout the years
who've been in her numerous retreats,
the privately hosted salon
will foster deeper inner work
in the silence and beauty of nature.
There, both beginning and more advanced writers
can take the next steps
for opening up to the prose and poetry
of their unique writing voices.
Williamson teaches the simple
"writing faster than you can think" technique
she developed to motivate numerous visitors
to Yellowstone National Park while a writer-in-residence there for three summers.
The technique has been immensely popular,
bringing about surprising and unexpectedly exciting results
in an atmosphere that is always
warm, supportive and inclusive.
Lodging will be at the unusual cedar main house
of Spirit Mountain with private rooms
adjoining a splendid meditation room
and well-endowed library.
You'll be surrounded by gardens
where you can walk, think and write,
meeting at the special contemplative circle
under the circle of Redwood, cedars and pine trees.
Continental breakfast will be offered
onsite in the mornings,
with lunch and dinner available
at the excellent bistros and restaurants
in the eclectic small mountain village of Idyllwild.
After three days of walking under 200 feet trees,
to nearby Strawberry Creek,
and on other hiking trails in the silence and beauty of nature,
you will have regained a sense of balance
for yourself and your writing in this summer hiatus.
JUNE 4-6
and/or
JUNE 25-27, 2024
Tuesday through Thursday
COST:
$425 for One Private Salon
If you register for both salons by May 29, 2024,
instead of $850 for both, your cost will be $750.
Overnight Accommodations
are offered at a reduced rate of $100 per night for 3 nights.
Continental breakfast is included.
Kitchen available for making meals and food storage at any time.