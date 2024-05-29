GOING MORE DEEPLY

INTO THE CORE

OF YOUR WRITING





Katya Williamson,

MFA, Author, Facilitator









Privately Hosted Writing Salons





In the forests of the San Jacinto Mountains

high above Palms Springs,

one of the few retreat sites deep in the heart of nature

in Southern California,

join us for this first-time offering

of privately hosted salons

at popular Spirit Mountain Retreat.





There you will deepen your writing

in ways never imagined before!





Writing Coach for numerous writers

and Facilitator for International and National retreats

for the past three decades,

Katya Williamson, MFA/ Author

of five books and Instructor UCLA and UCR Extension,

will skillfully guide you in intensive one-on-one sessions,

small group work

and solo advancement of your unique written word.





Requested by participants throughout the years

who've been in her numerous retreats,

the privately hosted salon

will foster deeper inner work

in the silence and beauty of nature.





There, both beginning and more advanced writers

can take the next steps

for opening up to the prose and poetry

of their unique writing voices.

Williamson teaches the simple

"writing faster than you can think" technique

she developed to motivate numerous visitors

to Yellowstone National Park while a writer-in-residence there for three summers.





The technique has been immensely popular,

bringing about surprising and unexpectedly exciting results

in an atmosphere that is always

warm, supportive and inclusive.





Lodging will be at the unusual cedar main house

of Spirit Mountain with private rooms

adjoining a splendid meditation room

and well-endowed library.

You'll be surrounded by gardens

where you can walk, think and write,

meeting at the special contemplative circle

under the circle of Redwood, cedars and pine trees.





Continental breakfast will be offered

onsite in the mornings,

with lunch and dinner available

at the excellent bistros and restaurants

in the eclectic small mountain village of Idyllwild.

After three days of walking under 200 feet trees,

to nearby Strawberry Creek,

and on other hiking trails in the silence and beauty of nature,

you will have regained a sense of balance

for yourself and your writing in this summer hiatus.













JUNE 4-6

and/or

JUNE 25-27, 2024

Tuesday through Thursday





COST:





$425 for One Private Salon





If you register for both salons by May 29, 2024,

instead of $850 for both, your cost will be $750.





Overnight Accommodations





are offered at a reduced rate of $100 per night for 3 nights.





Continental breakfast is included.

Kitchen available for making meals and food storage at any time.