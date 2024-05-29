Logo
Going More Deeply into the Core of Your Writing

25661 Oakwood St, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA 92549, USA

GOING MORE DEEPLY 

INTO THE CORE 

OF YOUR WRITING


Katya Williamson, 

MFA, Author, Facilitator



Privately Hosted Writing Salons


In the forests of the San Jacinto Mountains 

high above Palms Springs, 

one of the few retreat sites deep in the heart of nature 

in Southern California, 

join us for this first-time offering 

of privately hosted salons 

at popular Spirit Mountain Retreat. 


There you will deepen your writing 

in ways never imagined before!


          Writing Coach for numerous writers 

and Facilitator for International and National retreats 

for the past three decades, 

Katya Williamson, MFA/ Author 

of five books and Instructor UCLA and UCR Extension, 

will skillfully guide you in intensive one-on-one sessions, 

small group work 

and solo advancement of your unique written word.


        Requested by participants throughout the years

 who've been in her numerous retreats, 

the privately hosted salon 

will foster deeper inner work 

in the silence and beauty of nature. 


There, both beginning and more advanced writers 

can take the next steps 

for opening up to the prose and poetry 

of their unique writing voices. 

Williamson teaches the simple 

"writing faster than you can think" technique 

she developed to motivate numerous visitors 

to Yellowstone National Park while a writer-in-residence there for three summers. 


The technique has been immensely popular, 

bringing about surprising and unexpectedly exciting results 

in an atmosphere that is always 

warm, supportive and inclusive.  


        Lodging will be at the unusual cedar main house 

of Spirit Mountain with private rooms 

adjoining a splendid meditation room 

and well-endowed library. 

You'll be surrounded by gardens 

where you can walk, think and write, 

meeting at the special contemplative circle 

under the circle of Redwood, cedars and pine trees.


        Continental breakfast will be offered 

onsite in the mornings, 

with lunch and dinner available 

at the excellent bistros and restaurants 

in the eclectic small mountain village of Idyllwild. 

After three days of walking under 200 feet trees, 

to nearby Strawberry Creek, 

and on other hiking trails in the silence and beauty of nature, 

you will have regained a sense of balance 

for yourself and your writing in this summer hiatus.




JUNE 4-6 

and/or 

JUNE 25-27, 2024

Tuesday through Thursday


 

COST:  


$425 for One Private Salon 


If you register for both salons by May 29, 2024,

 instead of $850 for both, your cost will be $750.


 

Overnight Accommodations


are offered at a reduced rate of $100 per night for 3 nights. 


Continental breakfast is included.

Kitchen available for making meals and food storage at any time.

