2024 GHS Teachers' Choice Awards hosted by AABC

Join us for dinner and an award presentation for students listed here on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Check-in begins at 6:00 pm; the program begins at 6:30 p.m. Seating is on a first come first serve basis. The program will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be given to all recipients who are in attendance on the evening of the banquet and who have purchased tickets in advance by April 5th. All other awards will be delivered to students within two weeks after the banquet date by their teacher. Ticket sales are limited, no refunds or exchanges; please check your schedule to be sure you can attend. We would like to accommodate as many award winners as possible; please keep that in mind when considering the amount of tickets you are purchasing. Families are limited to 4 tickets each. Ticket sales close April 5, 2024 at 4:00p.m. This event will sell out. All sales are final, please check your calendar before purchasing tickets.

Join us for dinner and an award presentation for students listed here on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Check-in begins at 6:00 pm; the program begins at 6:30 p.m. Seating is on a first come first serve basis. The program will start promptly at 6:30 p.m. Awards will be given to all recipients who are in attendance on the evening of the banquet and who have purchased tickets in advance by April 5th. All other awards will be delivered to students within two weeks after the banquet date by their teacher. Ticket sales are limited, no refunds or exchanges; please check your schedule to be sure you can attend. We would like to accommodate as many award winners as possible; please keep that in mind when considering the amount of tickets you are purchasing. Families are limited to 4 tickets each. Ticket sales close April 5, 2024 at 4:00p.m. This event will sell out. All sales are final, please check your calendar before purchasing tickets.

More details...