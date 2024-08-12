Help A Needy Inc's shop

Help A Needy Inc

Water Well For Poor Communities (Custom Name Plate Dedicate) item
$400
Your donation can bring clean water to a poor community in need. With your support, we’ll build a water well and honor your generosity with a custom nameplate of your choice. Make your mark—give the gift of life today.
"Be the Light in an Orphan's Life: Your Care, Their Future" item
$40
Your donation can change an orphan’s life. Help us provide love, care, and a brighter future for these vulnerable children. Your support makes all the difference—be their hope today.
"Nourish a Life: Monthly Hampers, Monthly Hope" item
$40
Your donation can put food on the table for a family in need. Help us deliver monthly hampers that bring nourishment and hope. Share the gift of sustenance today.
"Building Brighter Futures: A School for Gambia’s Children i item
$25
Your gift can open the doors to education for a child in Africa. Help us build a school that empowers young minds and transforms lives. Invest in their future today.
"End Hunger, Ignite Hope: Feed the Hungry Today" item
$2.50
Your support can turn hunger into hope. Donate today to feed those in need and make a life-changing difference.
"Responding to Crisis: Join Us in Disaster Relief Efforts" item
$25
Your donation can provide urgent relief in times of crisis. Help us deliver essential aid and restore hope where it's needed most. Give today.
