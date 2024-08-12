Help A Needy Inc's shop

Water Well For Poor Communities (Custom Name Plate Dedicate)
$400
Your donation can bring clean water to a poor community in need. With your support, we’ll build a water well and honor your generosity with a custom nameplate of your choice. Make your mark—give the gift of life today.
Your donation can bring clean water to a poor community in need. With your support, we’ll build a water well and honor your generosity with a custom nameplate of your choice. Make your mark—give the gift of life today.
"Be the Light in an Orphan's Life: Your Care, Their Future"
$40
Your donation can change an orphan’s life. Help us provide love, care, and a brighter future for these vulnerable children. Your support makes all the difference—be their hope today.
Your donation can change an orphan’s life. Help us provide love, care, and a brighter future for these vulnerable children. Your support makes all the difference—be their hope today.
"Nourish a Life: Monthly Hampers, Monthly Hope"
$40
Your donation can put food on the table for a family in need. Help us deliver monthly hampers that bring nourishment and hope. Share the gift of sustenance today.
Your donation can put food on the table for a family in need. Help us deliver monthly hampers that bring nourishment and hope. Share the gift of sustenance today.
"Building Brighter Futures: A School for Gambia’s Children i
$25
Your gift can open the doors to education for a child in Africa. Help us build a school that empowers young minds and transforms lives. Invest in their future today.
Your gift can open the doors to education for a child in Africa. Help us build a school that empowers young minds and transforms lives. Invest in their future today.
"End Hunger, Ignite Hope: Feed the Hungry Today"
$2.50
Your support can turn hunger into hope. Donate today to feed those in need and make a life-changing difference.
Your support can turn hunger into hope. Donate today to feed those in need and make a life-changing difference.
"Responding to Crisis: Join Us in Disaster Relief Efforts"
$25
Your donation can provide urgent relief in times of crisis. Help us deliver essential aid and restore hope where it's needed most. Give today.
Your donation can provide urgent relief in times of crisis. Help us deliver essential aid and restore hope where it's needed most. Give today.
Add a donation for Help A Needy Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!