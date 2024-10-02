Sponsor! - Night of the STEM Stars 2025

Presenting Sponsor Recognition. Reserved table (10), presenter recognition on all event promotions, program highlight, cover page, honoree selection, and primary recognition on the website.
Presenting Sponsor Recognition. Reserved table (10), presenter recognition on all event promotions, program highlight, cover page, honoree selection, and primary recognition on the website.
Professional Development Sponsor
$5,000
Reserved table (10), Recognition on all event promotions, program highlight, back program page, honoree selection, and named professional development program.
Reserved table (10), Recognition on all event promotions, program highlight, back program page, honoree selection, and named professional development program.
Outstanding STEM Professional Corporate Sponsor
$2,000
Recognized corporate sponsor who selects and recognizes a STEM professional from their organization. Award presenter. Featured honoree in the program. Reserved table (10) including honoree, recognition in program, and website.
Recognized corporate sponsor who selects and recognizes a STEM professional from their organization. Award presenter. Featured honoree in the program. Reserved table (10) including honoree, recognition in program, and website.