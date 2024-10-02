Society of Women Engineers - Sierra Nevada Section

Sponsor! - Night of the STEM Stars 2025

1 S Lake St

Reno, NV 89501, USA

Main Event Sponsor
$10,000
Presenting Sponsor Recognition. Reserved table (10), presenter recognition on all event promotions, program highlight, cover page, honoree selection, and primary recognition on the website.
Professional Development Sponsor
$5,000
Reserved table (10), Recognition on all event promotions, program highlight, back program page, honoree selection, and named professional development program.
Outstanding STEM Professional Corporate Sponsor
$2,000
Recognized corporate sponsor who selects and recognizes a STEM professional from their organization. Award presenter. Featured honoree in the program. Reserved table (10) including honoree, recognition in program, and website.
Outstanding STEM Educator/Community Leader Sponsor
$2,000
Recognized and presenting sponsor of the 2024 SWE Outstanding STEM Leader Award & Educator Award. Logo or name on award. Reserved table (10) including honoree, recognition in program, and website.
Star Sponsors
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Four reserved seats
Spark Sponsors
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Two reserved seats
