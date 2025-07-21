United Tenants Of Albany Inc

United Tenants Of Albany Inc

About this event

52nd Annual Event!

85 Chestnut St

Albany, NY 12210, USA

General Admission
Free

Grants entry to the event.

Honorary Committee
$150

At a time where grant funding is at serious risk, 

your support will help maintain our 

vital programs by providing much needed 

unrestricted funds. Your support ensures tenants 

and friends can attend for free to celebrate this 

achievement.

Sponsor: Friend
$500

Entry and Recognition at the event

listing on website page

listing in event program journal

Sponsor: Supporter
$1,000

Recognition at event

listing with logo on website page

business card size ad in program journal

Sponsor: Patron
$2,500

Special recognition at event

Listing with logo on website with link to business

3/4 page ad in event program journal

Sponsor: Ambassador
$5,000

Identified as official host of the Anniversary event

Special UTA project hosted by business 

during the year

full page ad in event program journal

all benefits from other sponsor tiers

