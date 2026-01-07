Rotary Club Of Houston Foundation / Lombardi Award

Offered by

Rotary Club Of Houston Foundation / Lombardi Award

About this shop

52nd Lombardi Award Shop (2026)

Unsigned Mini Football item
Unsigned Mini Football
$5

Unsigned Mini Football

52nd Lombardi Award Mini Football Signed by Finalists item
52nd Lombardi Award Mini Football Signed by Finalists
$50

52nd Lombardi Award Mini Football Signed by Finalists (Bailey, Howell, Proctor, Rodriguez)

52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists item
52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists
$250

52nd Lombardi Award Full Size Helmet Signed by Finalists (Bailey, Howell, Proctor, Rodriguez)

52nd Lombardi Award Build-A-Bear in Brown item
52nd Lombardi Award Build-A-Bear in Brown
$45

52nd Lombardi Award Build-A-Bear in Brown

52nd Lombardi Award Build-A-Bear in Cream item
52nd Lombardi Award Build-A-Bear in Cream
$45

52nd Lombardi Award Build-A-Bear in Cream

Brown or Cream Build-a-Bear Bears with White T-Shirt item
Brown or Cream Build-a-Bear Bears with White T-Shirt item
Brown or Cream Build-a-Bear Bears with White T-Shirt
$35

Secure a custom Build-a-Bear specifically made for The Lombardi Award! Each bear comes with white t-shirt and all net proceeds will be donated to our partners in cancer research. (Local Pick Up Only)

Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi Award Mini Helmet (Green) item
Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi Award Mini Helmet (Green)
$5

Vintage Rotary Lombardi Award Mini Helmet (Green)

Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi Mini Football item
Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi Mini Football
$5

Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi Mini Football

Unsigned Vintage XL Rotary Lombardi Mini Helmet item
Unsigned Vintage XL Rotary Lombardi Mini Helmet
$5

Unsigned Vintage XL Rotary Lombardi Mini Helmet

Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi / Phillips 66 Mini Helmet item
Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi / Phillips 66 Mini Helmet
$5

Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi / Phillips 66 Mini Helmet

Unsigned Vintage Lombardi Award / Phillips 66 Mini Helmet item
Unsigned Vintage Lombardi Award / Phillips 66 Mini Helmet
$5

Unsigned Vintage Lombardi Award / Phillips 66 Mini Helmet

Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi / Wachovia Mini Helmet item
Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi / Wachovia Mini Helmet
$5

Unsigned Vintage Rotary Lombardi / Wachovia Mini Helmet

Add a donation for Rotary Club Of Houston Foundation / Lombardi Award

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!