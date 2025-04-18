5/3 (San Fernando Valley) Community Building Pop Up

5PM-10PM: Gather to connect our people to support Palestine. Open Mosque Tour, Meet & Greet with Councilmember Konstantine Anthony
& Essential Resources. (Does not include "No Other Land" screening or halal tacos.)
Movie
$10
Grants entry to event and "No Other Land" film screening at 8PM.
Halal Tacos & Movie
$25
Halal taco service & movie screening: 7PM Halal taco service begins. 8PM Movie screening of No Other Land begins.
