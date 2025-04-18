5/3 (San Fernando Valley) Community Building Pop Up

7838 San Fernando Rd

Sun Valley, CA 91352, USA

General Admission
free
5PM-10PM: Gather to connect our people to support Palestine. Open Mosque Tour, Meet & Greet with Councilmember Konstantine Anthony & Essential Resources. (Does not include "No Other Land" screening or halal tacos.)
Movie
$10
Grants entry to event and "No Other Land" film screening at 8PM.
Halal Tacos & Movie
$25
Halal taco service & movie screening: 7PM Halal taco service begins. 8PM Movie screening of No Other Land begins.
Halal Tacos
$15
Halal taco plate
Drinks
$2
Choice of water or Jarritos Mexican Soda
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing