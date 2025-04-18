5/3 (San Fernando Valley) Community Building Pop Up

5PM-10PM: Gather to connect our people to support Palestine. Open Mosque Tour, Meet & Greet with Councilmember Konstantine Anthony & Essential Resources. (Does not include "No Other Land" screening or halal tacos.)

5PM-10PM: Gather to connect our people to support Palestine. Open Mosque Tour, Meet & Greet with Councilmember Konstantine Anthony & Essential Resources. (Does not include "No Other Land" screening or halal tacos.)

seeMoreDetailsMobile