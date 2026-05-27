5/30 Home Meet - Cuda Cuisine (Breakfast)

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About this event
$
Water, soda, gstorade, hot tea / chocolate
Watermelon
Chicken flavor
1= $4
2 = $6
1= $4
2 = $6
2 bacons or 2 sausages, eggs, hashbrown & pancake
2 sausages (chopped), eggs, hashbrown and shredded cheese wrapped in flour tortilla.
Eggs, hashbrown and shredded cheese wrapped in flour tortilla
Shredded cheese and four tortilla
M&M’s, Welch, sour punch, sour patch, airhead extreme
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