Mission Valley Swim Team
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Mission Valley Swim Team

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Mission Valley Swim Team

About this event

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5/30 Home Meet - Cuda Cuisine (Breakfast)

40100 Las Palmas Ave

Fremont, CA 94539, USA

Add a donation for Mission Valley Swim Team

$

Drinks (Water, soda, gstorade, hot tea / chocolate)
$2

Water, soda, gstorade, hot tea / chocolate

Starbucks hot coffee
$3
Donuts
$4
Fruit cups
$3

Watermelon

Cup noodles
$3

Chicken flavor

Spam musubi (1)
$4

1= $4

2 = $6

Spam musubi (2)
$6

1= $4

2 = $6

Breakfast Plate
$8

2 bacons or 2 sausages, eggs, hashbrown & pancake

Breakfast burrito w/ meat
$7

2 sausages (chopped), eggs, hashbrown and shredded cheese wrapped in flour tortilla.

Breakfast burrito no meat
$6

Eggs, hashbrown and shredded cheese wrapped in flour tortilla

Cheese Quessadilla
$3

Shredded cheese and four tortilla

Snacks (M&M’s, Welch, sour punch, sour patch, airhead )
$2

M&M’s, Welch, sour punch, sour patch, airhead extreme

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!