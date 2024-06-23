Book Bundles Raffle

Chance to Win a Bundle of Poetry Collections.
Titles include:
The Hurting Kind, by Limón, Time Is a Mother, by Ocean Vuong, Mother Body, by Diamond Forde, Calling a Wolf a Wolf, by Kaveh Akbar.
Chance to Win a Bundle of Poetry Collections.
Titles include:
The Hurting Kind, by Limón, Time Is a Mother, by Ocean Vuong, Mother Body, by Diamond Forde, Calling a Wolf a Wolf, by Kaveh Akbar.
Three chances of winning poetry collection bundle
$10
3 Chances to Win a Bundle of Poetry Collections.
Titles include:
The Hurting Kind, by Limón, Time Is a Mother, by Ocean Vuong, Mother Body, by Diamond Forde, Calling a Wolf a Wolf, by Kaveh Akbar.
3 Chances to Win a Bundle of Poetry Collections.
Titles include:
The Hurting Kind, by Limón, Time Is a Mother, by Ocean Vuong, Mother Body, by Diamond Forde, Calling a Wolf a Wolf, by Kaveh Akbar.
One chance of winning fiction bundle
$5
1 Chance to Win a Bundle of Fiction Books.
Titles include:
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, The Red Grove by Tessa Fontaine, Bear by Julia Phillips, and James by Percival Everett
1 Chance to Win a Bundle of Fiction Books.
Titles include:
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, The Red Grove by Tessa Fontaine, Bear by Julia Phillips, and James by Percival Everett
Three chances of winning fiction bundle
$10
3 Chances to Win a Bundle of Fiction Books.
Titles include:
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, The Red Grove by Tessa Fontaine, Bear by Julia Phillips, and James by Percival Everett
3 Chances to Win a Bundle of Fiction Books.
Titles include:
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange, The Red Grove by Tessa Fontaine, Bear by Julia Phillips, and James by Percival Everett
One chance of winning nonfiction bundle
$5
1 Chance to Wind a Bundle of Nonfiction Books.
Titles include:
Critical Hits: Writers Playing Video Games edited by
Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon, Wrong Norma by Anne Carson, Splinters by Leslie Jamison, A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, by Hanif Abdurraqib
1 Chance to Wind a Bundle of Nonfiction Books.
Titles include:
Critical Hits: Writers Playing Video Games edited by
Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon, Wrong Norma by Anne Carson, Splinters by Leslie Jamison, A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, by Hanif Abdurraqib
Three chances of winning nonfiction bundle
$10
3 Chances to Wind a Bundle of Nonfiction Books.
Titles include:
Critical Hits: Writers Playing Video Games edited by
Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon, The End of Tennessee, by Rachel M. Hanson, Splinters by Leslie Jamison, A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, by Hanif Abdurraqib
3 Chances to Wind a Bundle of Nonfiction Books.
Titles include:
Critical Hits: Writers Playing Video Games edited by
Carmen Maria Machado and J. Robert Lennon, The End of Tennessee, by Rachel M. Hanson, Splinters by Leslie Jamison, A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance, by Hanif Abdurraqib
Add a donation for Punch Bucket Lit
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!