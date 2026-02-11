Whiteside Theatre Foundation

Hosted by

Whiteside Theatre Foundation

About this event

5/31 - 7:30pm - Bob Newton Family Movie - Back to the Future Part III (1990)

361 SW Madison Ave

Corvallis, OR 97333, USA

Presale - General admission
$8
Available until May 30

$8 Presale - General Admission
Online presales end 7:30pm day before show
To get tickets over the phone, call 541-752-0437
Box office open at 6:30pm
Doors open at 7:00pm.

Day of show - General Admission
$10

$10 Doors - General Admission
To get tickets over the phone, call 541-752-0437

Day of show - Student/Senior
$8

MUST SHOW SCHOOL ID AT THE DOOR. SENIOR (65+)

FREE - Kids 12 & Under
Free

Free ticket for kids 12 & Under - Must be accompanied by an adult - Includes free popcorn!

Add a donation for Whiteside Theatre Foundation

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