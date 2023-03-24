The Al-Anon AIS of Greater Pittsburgh is sponsoring their

1st AIS Weekend of Sharing: A New Beginning





Hotel style rooms include private bathrooms, two double beds and one twin bed.





Prices for the weekend are:

Triple - $166/person

Double - $189/person

Single - $263/person





Price includes two nights stay, sheets, towels, and 4 meals. Meals are breakfast, lunch and dinner Saturday, and breakfast Sunday. No meals are included on Friday.





Antiochian Village WILL NOT permit any perishable food items to be brought into their facility. Perishable food items are any food item that requires refrigeration or needs to be held at a certain temperature. We ARE permitted to being INDIVIDUALLY PRE-PACKAGED FOOD ITEMS (CHIPS, PRETZELS, COOKIES, CANDIES).

**NO HOMEMADE ITEMS ARE PERMITTED**





Payments are non-refundable, however they are transferable. No walk-ins.





Antiochian Village will follow CDC guidelines for COVID at the time of the event. Please check the website alanonpgh.org closer to the event for any updates closer to the event.




