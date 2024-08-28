2024 KCS Presents: A Night of Songwriters

General Seating: doors open at 6:30PM
* Seating is first come, first served.
General Seating: doors open at 6:30PM
* Seating is first come, first served.
General Admission PLUS become a KCS Member!
$125
General Admission: doors open at 6:30PM for seating and concessions.
PLUS You will receive a donation receipt for $100, become a KCS member, and be showcased on our website and programs!
**Seating is on a first come, first served basis.
General Admission: doors open at 6:30PM for seating and concessions.
PLUS You will receive a donation receipt for $100, become a KCS member, and be showcased on our website and programs!
**Seating is on a first come, first served basis.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!