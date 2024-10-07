LIGHT UP THE NIGHT Harvest Festival - Montclair Tabernacle

FREE Admission ! This event is free but we want to know you are coming. Please register each member of your party. If coming to both Festival and Concert please select number of tickets needed for each event.The event is free but we want to know you are coming. Please register each member of your party. Thank you!

FREE Admission ! This event is free but we want to know you are coming. Please register each member of your party. If coming to both Festival and Concert please select number of tickets needed for each event.The event is free but we want to know you are coming. Please register each member of your party. Thank you!

More details...