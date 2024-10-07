LIGHT UP THE NIGHT Harvest Festival - Montclair Tabernacle

FREE Admission ! This event is free but we want to know you are coming. Please register each member of your party. If coming to both Festival and Concert please select number of tickets needed for each event.The event is free but we want to know you are coming. Please register each member of your party. Thank you!
FREE Admission ! This event is free but we want to know you are coming. Please register each member of your party. If coming to both Festival and Concert please select number of tickets needed for each event.The event is free but we want to know you are coming. Please register each member of your party. Thank you!
General Admission LUTN CONCERT with Ryan Ellis
Free
FREE Admission ! This sign up is for the concert @ 7PM. If coming to both Festival and Concert please select number of tickets needed for each event.The event is free but we want to know you are coming. Please register each member of your party. Thank you! FEEL FREE TO BRING YOUR LOUNGE CHAIRS.
FREE Admission ! This sign up is for the concert @ 7PM. If coming to both Festival and Concert please select number of tickets needed for each event.The event is free but we want to know you are coming. Please register each member of your party. Thank you! FEEL FREE TO BRING YOUR LOUNGE CHAIRS.
Artist Circle Ticket LIGHT UP THE NIGHT CONCERT
$30
These tickets are limited in number and includes first three rows from stage - plus a meet and greet with Ryan Ellis after the show.
These tickets are limited in number and includes first three rows from stage - plus a meet and greet with Ryan Ellis after the show.
Add a donation for Montclair Tabernacle
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!