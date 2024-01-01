Logo
2024 Peter Pan T-shirts

It's that time of year again! If you would like a Peter Pan T-shirt, orders are due!


Please remember these are custom t-shirts, no extras will be ordered. 


Orders are due by May4th. Tshirts will be available sometime during tech week. 


Questions? Contact Kate Knott via band. 


Thanks for supporting MYB!!! 


Note:

We are excited to offer a platform that allows us to use credit cards without any fees. Once you put your items in the shopping cart and go to check out, the platform will add a gratuity. You do not need to pay this. Simply click the down arrow, select other and type zero dollars in the contribution box. 

