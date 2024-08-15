Bingo for Booze - Karsen for Queen

Includes (1) Bingo Card, door prize raffle ticket welcome drink, light snacks- AND the opportunity to win lots of fun, boozy prizes! Additional Bingo Cards, raffle tickets, drinks + food will be available for purchase!

Includes (1) Bingo Card, door prize raffle ticket welcome drink, light snacks- AND the opportunity to win lots of fun, boozy prizes! Additional Bingo Cards, raffle tickets, drinks + food will be available for purchase!

More details...