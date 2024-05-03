Logo
The Gulf Coast BBQ Championship - Vendor Registration Form

2703 Battleship Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36602

Festival style event, featuring a Walk to end Epilepsy and BBQ cook-off with live music, kids activities, and cold beer!


Schedule of events:

 

            May 3, 2024

  • 16:00-19:00 Check in and meat inspection/vendor set up
  • 18:30 KCBS Cooks meeting

(Meat prep and cooking may begin following meat inspection and cooks meeting)

May 4, 2024

  • 07:00 Vendor set up
  • 10:00 Walk to end Epilepsy 
  • 10:30 KCBS Judges meeting
  • 11:00 Gates open to public, public sampling begins
  • 12:00 Chicken turn in
  • 12:30 Ribs turn in
  • 14:30 Awards start and People’s Choice voting ends
  • 14:45 Closing statements from GCBC Representatives
  • 15:00 Event is over (clean up and leave area as found)   


