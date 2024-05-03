The Gulf Coast BBQ Championship - Vendor Registration Form

Festival style event, featuring a Walk to end Epilepsy and BBQ cook-off with live music, kids activities, and cold beer!





Schedule of events:

May 3, 2024

16:00-19:00 Check in and meat inspection/vendor set up

18:30 KCBS Cooks meeting

(Meat prep and cooking may begin following meat inspection and cooks meeting)

May 4, 2024

07:00 Vendor set up

10:00 Walk to end Epilepsy

10:30 KCBS Judges meeting

11:00 Gates open to public, public sampling begins

12:00 Chicken turn in

12:30 Ribs turn in

14:30 Awards start and People’s Choice voting ends

14:45 Closing statements from GCBC Representatives

15:00 Event is over (clean up and leave area as found)



