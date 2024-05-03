The Gulf Coast BBQ Championship - Vendor Registration Form

Festival style event, featuring a Walk to end Epilepsy and BBQ cook-off with live music, kids activities, and cold beer!
Schedule of events:
May 3, 2024
- 16:00-19:00 Check in and meat inspection/vendor set up
- 18:30 KCBS Cooks meeting
(Meat prep and cooking may begin following meat inspection and cooks meeting)
May 4, 2024
- 07:00 Vendor set up
- 10:00 Walk to end Epilepsy
- 10:30 KCBS Judges meeting
- 11:00 Gates open to public, public sampling begins
- 12:00 Chicken turn in
- 12:30 Ribs turn in
- 14:30 Awards start and People’s Choice voting ends
- 14:45 Closing statements from GCBC Representatives
- 15:00 Event is over (clean up and leave area as found)