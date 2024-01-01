Logo
Beaverton Downtown Association inc
BBQ Block Party

SW 1st St & SW Lombard Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005, USA

Join us for the Beaverton Downtown Association's 1st Annual BBQ Block Party as we celebrate the grand finale of the 8th Annual Restaurant Week! Enjoy a fun-filled day with live music, mouthwatering food and drinks, and a BBQ sauce contest featuring Beaverton's finest restaurants. Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable experience. Tickets are available for a $5 donation, supporting our vibrant downtown community. Don't miss out on the tastiest event of the year! Each ticket purchased will get an entry into a drawing for $25 Downtown Beaverton Restaurants.

