Join us for the Beaverton Downtown Association's 1st Annual BBQ Block Party as we celebrate the grand finale of the 8th Annual Restaurant Week! Enjoy a fun-filled day with live music, mouthwatering food and drinks, and a BBQ sauce contest featuring Beaverton's finest restaurants. Bring your friends and family for an unforgettable experience. Tickets are available for a $5 donation, supporting our vibrant downtown community. Don't miss out on the tastiest event of the year! Each ticket purchased will get an entry into a drawing for $25 Downtown Beaverton Restaurants.