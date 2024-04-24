FREE EVENT: R2P presents CHICAGO (Teen Edition)

AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS PAGE, YOU'LL SEE THE OPTION TO ADD A DONATION. Please consider giving what you would have been willing to pay if your tickets weren't free. This is how we keep theatre accessible to all.
AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS PAGE, YOU'LL SEE THE OPTION TO ADD A DONATION. Please consider giving what you would have been willing to pay if your tickets weren't free. This is how we keep theatre accessible to all.
R2P T-Shirt
$15
Show your R2Pride with this comfy logo T! Purple or black shirts with the sign logo on the front with "Running to Places Theatre Company" lettering on the back.
Show your R2Pride with this comfy logo T! Purple or black shirts with the sign logo on the front with "Running to Places Theatre Company" lettering on the back.
R2P Hoodie Sweatshirt
$30
Be cool and keep warm with an R2P hoodie! Kangaroo pocket in the front. Available in black and purple.
Be cool and keep warm with an R2P hoodie! Kangaroo pocket in the front. Available in black and purple.
R2P Sticker
$3
Perfect to adorn your water bottle, laptop, bumper, or any surface that needs some love! 3" vinyl sticker.
Perfect to adorn your water bottle, laptop, bumper, or any surface that needs some love! 3" vinyl sticker.
R2P Logo Iron-On Patch
$5
Add some R2P flair to any shirt, bag, or whatever with this embroidered iron-on patch!
Add some R2P flair to any shirt, bag, or whatever with this embroidered iron-on patch!
R2P Logo Iron-On Decal
$5
5" iron-on decal to customize your favorite shirt, tote, backpack, or whatever! Available in original and Pride styles.
5" iron-on decal to customize your favorite shirt, tote, backpack, or whatever! Available in original and Pride styles.
R2P Sunglasses
$5
So cool, they're hot! Protect your R2Peepers with these snazzy shades.
So cool, they're hot! Protect your R2Peepers with these snazzy shades.
Show Poster
$10
A souvenir poster of this show printed on white cardstock and ready to frame or tack up on your wall. A limited supply of posters from other recent R2P shows may also be available in the lobby.
A souvenir poster of this show printed on white cardstock and ready to frame or tack up on your wall. A limited supply of posters from other recent R2P shows may also be available in the lobby.
Insulated Thermos
$15
18 oz. Stainless Steel Vacuum Thermos. Keep drinks hot for up to 6 hours and cold for 12 hours. Perfect for that audition day tea or that tech day coffee!
18 oz. Stainless Steel Vacuum Thermos. Keep drinks hot for up to 6 hours and cold for 12 hours. Perfect for that audition day tea or that tech day coffee!
Add a donation for Running to Places Theatre Company
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!