Blissful Dreams' Fall Bliss Silent Auction

VACATION INSPIRATIONS Orlando, Myrtle Beach, or Hilton Head
$700
Starting bid
Want to visit Disney, hit Hilton Head' s Links or comb through part of the 60 miles of Myrtle Beaches' shoreline? Then Blissful Dreams has you covered with a Vacation Inspirations condo.
The winning bidder will enjoy a fabulous 7 night stay in a 2 bedroom condo in your choice or Orlando, Florida, Hilton Head or Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Value $3000
*Reservations must be booked at least 60 days in advance.
*Holidays and special events can not be guaranteed to available.
*Off season availability only.
*Must redeem by Sept 28th 2025
Isle of Palms-4 Night House Rental
$400
Starting bid
Elizabeth's Cottage
This three bedroom, two full bathroom cottage sleeps six and is only one block from the beach! 25 minutes from Historical Downtown Charleston.
It's for a 4 night stay anytime the house is available (including high season). Offer will expire Oct. 1, 2025.
For details please view the VRBO listing link below. Winner of the auction can use the VRBO app to verify availability, but will have to contact the owner directly in order to reserve.
Value up to $1700
All house/rental rules will still apply.
https://www.vrbo.com/2740863?expediaPropertyId=76797831&rm1=a1&_branch_match_id=1363222851465237069&_branch_referrer=H4sIAAAAAAAAA8soKSkottLXL9ErK0rK18vM1%2FdySgpwTXfzCvJNsq8rSk1LLSrKzEuPTyrKLy9OLbJ1TUlPBQBylj44NQAAAA%3D%3D
Some Me Time
$90
Starting bid
Ease your achy back with 100 % Chiropractic. Package includes consultation & Xrays, adjustment, 1 hour massage & 1 hour stretch session.
Dr. Zach takes the time to listen to your concerns, offering specialized chiropractic care designed to promote long-lasting relief and wellness. His personalized care makes every visit feel both reassuring and effective, ensuring that each patient feels valued and understood.
Value $700
100% Chiropractic- Mt. Pleasant
2118 SC-41 (Suite 103) Mt Pleasant, SC 29466
843-994-9400
[email protected]
Four (4) Tickets to the South Carolina Aquarium
$70
Starting bid
Four tickets for any date or time!
Highlights include the deepest aquarium tank in North America, a stingray touch and you feed tank, Liberty the American bald eagle, river otters, and beautiful views of Charleston Harbor.
Value $160
Four (4) Tickets to the South Carolina Stingrays Hockey
$70
Starting bid
Four tickets to a 2024-25 SC Stingrays Hockey regular season home game.
Voucher must be redeemed 48 hours before intended game.
Excluded games are: Opening Night, Military Appreciation, Star Wars Night, and Fan Appreciation.
Value $150
Vintage (1995-96 season) #50 Rupinow Game Jersey. Size 54 or Xlarge.
Value: Priceless
Four Boone Hall & Gardens Tickets, Wine Glasses & Wine
$80
Starting bid
Basket includes four tickets to Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens, a pair of stemless wine glasses painted with historical Boone Hall sights, and a bottle to Dark Horse Pinot Grigio/ 2023 and Rodney Strong Cabernet Sauvignon/2021
Spend a day soaking in some of Charleston's rich history.
Boone Hall the sight of many Hollywood set locations, including The Notebook, North and South,
Alex Haley's Queen, and Scarlett.
Tickets include a house tour, property tractor, Gullah history culture, slave history presentation, and garden tour.
Value $200
Swig & Swine $100 Gift Card
$50
Starting bid
Swig & Swine believes that nothing is a substitute for hard work and long hours, so we cook our barbecue low and slow, savoring all the natural juices and locking in that iconic smoked flavor. We also believe that hard work deserves a great cold beer, which is why we offer a diverse selection of craft beers (as well as your usual favorites, of course). Sit back and relax with us at any one of our 4 locations across the Lowcountry.
Gift Cards good at all Swig & Swine locations.
Blissful Dreams Travel Kit
$30
Starting bid
Includes a faux leather travel jewelry box, 12oz. stainless steel water bottle, faux leather pocket mirror. Value $90
Generously donated by Dockside Engraving,
30322 S. Morgan's Point Rd.
M.t Pleasant
Rustic Oak Wall Art
$30
Starting bid
Oval rustic wall art of live oak tree in a sea green distressed frame and metal aged tree. Size is 28" by 37"
Value $70
Horse Lover Basket
$20
Starting bid
Perfect for the horse lover! Included are three hand painted horse figures, one of which glows in the dark (for display or play), and The Wonders of Learning book, "Caring for Horses and Ponies". The book helps young readers learn to take care of horses and ponies responsibly and as independently.
Value $40
Blissful Dreams Herd Magnets
$20
Starting bid
Take the Blissful herd home with you! Set of seven (7) hand painted, cast in plaster and approximately 4” magnets. Our herd's names are written on the back, Godfrey, Freddie, Waffle, Myrth, Glee, Coco, and Star.
Generously made and donated by one of Blissful's riders!
Sheets & Batty-Beanie Baby Besties
$15
Starting bid
Sheets and Batty are two vintage Beanie Babies with their original ty tags attached in mint condition. Sheet's D.O.B. is 10-31-99 and Batty's D.O.B. is 10-29-96.
Take them home for some Halloween fun!
Scorch and Magic-Fire and Ice Magical Dragons
$15
Starting bid
Scorch and Magic are a pair of vintage Beanie Babies with their original ty tags attached and are in Mint condition. Scorch's D.O.B. is 7-31-98 and Magic's D.O.B is 9-5-95.
Join them in their next magical adventure!
Hand Decoupaged and Painted Glassware
$15
Starting bid
Includes a bottle, a vase and two (2) matching wine glasses.
Four Charleston Battery Soccer Tickets 2024 or 2025 Season
$30
Starting bid
Charleston Battery 4 pack of tickets good for one (1) regular season home match during the 2024 OR 2025 season. Attached you will find a printable pdf certificate for the auction item. 2024 Schedule here: https://www.charlestonbattery.com/old-schedule/2024-printable-schedules/
Value: $80
Spritz Handcrafted Aromatherapy
$60
Starting bid
Spritz is a collection of essential oils for both men and women.
Their products are non-toxic and cruelty free. A portion of their profits are donated to animal rescue efforts and they sponsor two shelter dogs monthly.
Basket includes: 2 bags of 30 unscented individually wrapped All Good Things hand sanitizer wipes, 1 bag of 30 individually wrapped Daily Essential Trio Oil wipes, Be Happy Mini Box Set of spray essential oils, full size bottles of Sweet Dream Darling and Good Karma Essential Oil Spritz, and a full size bottle of All Good Things hand sanitizer Spritz.
Value: $240
Handcrafted With Love From Charleston
$30
Starting bid
Basket includes a hand poured pumpkin spice candle, three 30" x 26" Charleston themed towel's (Ravenel Bridge, Oyster Shell Pineapple, Rainbow 🌈 Row), and a Ravenel Bridge pillow 11" x 18".
Value:$60
