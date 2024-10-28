Volunteer Registration - BE Impactful Holiday Festival

Hosted by
BE the welcoming face of the festival! Assist families with check-in and ensuring a smooth, organized entrance. Volunteers in this role will help manage the check-in line, guide families in using the virtual QR code for faster sign-in, and monitor entry to maintain venue capacity. This is a key role for friendly, organized individuals who enjoy interacting with the community and keeping things running efficiently.
Serve as a “floater” and support for families throughout the festival! As a Community Guide, you’ll assist attendees with carrying supplies to their cars, answering questions, and directing them to different activities. You’ll be a friendly presence around the venue, ensuring every guest feels welcomed and supported. Ideal for volunteers who are adaptable, outgoing, and enjoy providing hands-on assistance where needed.
Support our team in distributing turkeys and holiday meal boxes to families. This role involves ensuring every family receives one of each food item and ensuring everyone receives their meal with a warm holiday spirit.
Help sort and organize donated toys, clothing, and hygiene items. Volunteers in this role ensure everything is ready for distribution, so families have a smooth experience at each station. Ideal for detail-oriented individuals.
Help us provide a warm, welcoming meal to our attendees! As a Concession Stand Volunteer, you’ll work alongside Chef Foy to serve lunch to families, manage tickets, and ensure a smooth flow of guests at the concession stand. This role is ideal for friendly, organized individuals who are passionate about offering hospitality and helping us share a meal with our community. Your support will make this experience even more memorable for families in attendance.
Help create a fun and engaging experience for families! You’ll coordinate and execute games, educational activities, and crafts, as well as supervise the bouncy house and other play areas. This role is perfect for enthusiastic volunteers who love working with kids and families and enjoy keeping activities running smoothly and safely.
