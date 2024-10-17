Add a donation for Ballet Concierto De Puerto Rico Inc
$
Sales closed
Taylor Swift Tickets in benefit for the Arts in Puerto Rico.
Swift For BalletConcierto
$25
Win 6th Row Tickets to Taylor Swift's Final Eras Tour Concert in Vancouver!
Get ready for the experience of a lifetime! You could win two sixth-row tickets to Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated final show of the Eras Tour in Montreal on December 8, 2024. Plus, enjoy a 3-night stay at the luxurious Hilton Vancouver Downtown. This incredible prize package is valued at over $15,000!
Win 6th Row Tickets to Taylor Swift's Final Eras Tour Concert in Vancouver!
Get ready for the experience of a lifetime! You could win two sixth-row tickets to Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated final show of the Eras Tour in Montreal on December 8, 2024. Plus, enjoy a 3-night stay at the luxurious Hilton Vancouver Downtown. This incredible prize package is valued at over $15,000!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!