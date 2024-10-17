Taylor Swift Tickets in benefit for the Arts in Puerto Rico.

Win 6th Row Tickets to Taylor Swift's Final Eras Tour Concert in Vancouver! Get ready for the experience of a lifetime! You could win two sixth-row tickets to Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated final show of the Eras Tour in Montreal on December 8, 2024. Plus, enjoy a 3-night stay at the luxurious Hilton Vancouver Downtown. This incredible prize package is valued at over $15,000!

Win 6th Row Tickets to Taylor Swift's Final Eras Tour Concert in Vancouver! Get ready for the experience of a lifetime! You could win two sixth-row tickets to Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated final show of the Eras Tour in Montreal on December 8, 2024. Plus, enjoy a 3-night stay at the luxurious Hilton Vancouver Downtown. This incredible prize package is valued at over $15,000!

More details...