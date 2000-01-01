Logo
Brantner Elementary PTA
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

5th Grade Snow Ball Dance

7800 E 133rd Ave, Thornton, CO 80602, USA

Brantner Elementary PTA is excited to be hosting our inaugural 5th Grade Snow Ball Dance on January 19th from 5:30-7:30PM!


The PTA and 5th grade team has planned a fun filled night including photo ops, prizes, food, dancing games and competitions, friends, and music!  We hope you'll dress your best, and join us for a memorable evening!


Each student admission ticket includes a meal bundle: your choice of Nachos and a drink -or- hot dog, chips, and a drink.  Early bird pricing is $15 per student - after January 12th, pricing will be $20 per student. 


Last minute tickets will cost $35 per student beginning Thursday, January 18th, and meal bundles will no longer be guaranteed. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door - sales will close Friday morning at 10AM sharp.  


Questions? Please reach out to the Brantner PTA at [email protected]  

common:freeFormsBy