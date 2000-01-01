Brantner Elementary PTA is excited to be hosting our inaugural 5th Grade Snow Ball Dance on January 19th from 5:30-7:30PM!





The PTA and 5th grade team has planned a fun filled night including photo ops, prizes, food, dancing games and competitions, friends, and music! We hope you'll dress your best, and join us for a memorable evening!





Each student admission ticket includes a meal bundle: your choice of Nachos and a drink -or- hot dog, chips, and a drink. Early bird pricing is $15 per student - after January 12th, pricing will be $20 per student.





Last minute tickets will cost $35 per student beginning Thursday, January 18th, and meal bundles will no longer be guaranteed. Tickets will NOT be sold at the door - sales will close Friday morning at 10AM sharp.





Questions? Please reach out to the Brantner PTA at [email protected]