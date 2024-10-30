Bryan Development

2024 - Painting Class with Kristine DeLeon

Season’s Coffee & Bistro

105 S Main St, Bryan, OH 43506, USA

Painting with Kristine DeLeon Friday, December 13, 2024 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Season’s Coffee & Bistro, Bryan $45 cost includes instruction, all necessary materials, Season’s drink of choice, and $5 in Christkindl Santa Bucks. Finish project is 12” x 12” and yours to take home that night.
