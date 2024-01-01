Logo
Canyon View PTO
Great Wolf Lodge Sep2024 Fundraiser

12681 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92840


*Zeffy will ask for a donation to support their free site, this is optional and you can choose $0*


Great Wolf Lodge Terms & Conditions: 

- Reservations are accepted on a first come first serve basis.

- CVES Discount rates vary by room type. In the event of additional online promotions, CVES rate will NOT be adjusted. 

- All rates include Room and Tax, Resort Fee, Wi-Fi, and 4 Water Park Passes per room/family (6 passes for Deluxe Wolf Den Suite). 

- Additional water park passes can be added at check-in for $50 each for up to 2 additional guests per room. 

- Discounted self parking is $10 for one vehicle which will be added at check in. Valet parking is available at $42+tax per vehicle. 

- Cabana locations are available upon request but are not guaranteed. 

- The Water Park is available to enjoy beginning 1:00PM on Sunday, September 29 until closing on Monday September 30. 

