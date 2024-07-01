Park Pals GLOW Party Fundraiser

Please select number of tickets for the number of children attending the event! Adults are FREE - and required to join!
Please select number of tickets for the number of children attending the event! Adults are FREE - and required to join!
Access Ticket
$5
Park Pals is for everyone and we want to keep it that way! If you find yourself turned away from the $12 ticket for any financial reason, please use this Access Ticket for $5.00, no questions asked.
Thank you for being a Park Pal!
Park Pals is for everyone and we want to keep it that way! If you find yourself turned away from the $12 ticket for any financial reason, please use this Access Ticket for $5.00, no questions asked.
Thank you for being a Park Pal!
Add a donation for Park Pals Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!