Ivy & Ice Bowling Event

Ice Supporter Tickets
Become an Ice Supporter and show your commitment to making a difference! The Ice Supporter Ticket is your way to contribute to the success of the event while supporting the impactful work of Servants of All Foundation. As an Ice Supporter, you'll receive special recognition during the event and the satisfaction of knowing your generosity helps drive meaningful change in our community. Even if you're unable to attend, your support is crucial in helping us continue our mission. Thank you for standing with us as an Ice Supporter!
Ice Supporter Tickets
Become an Ice Supporter and show your commitment to making a difference! The Ice Supporter Ticket is your way to contribute to the success of the event while supporting the impactful work of Servants of All Foundation. As an Ice Supporter, you'll receive special recognition during the event and the satisfaction of knowing your generosity helps drive meaningful change in our community. Even if you're unable to attend, your support is crucial in helping us continue our mission. Thank you for standing with us as an Ice Supporter!
Ivy Supporter — At the Door
$60
Ivy Supporter Tickets
Become an Ivy Supporter and show your commitment to making a difference! The Ivy Supporter Ticket is your way to contribute to the success of the event while supporting the impactful work of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As an Ivy Supporter, you'll receive special recognition during the event and the satisfaction of knowing your generosity helps drive meaningful change in our community. Even if you're unable to attend, your support is crucial in helping us continue our mission. Thank you for standing with us as an Ivy Supporter!
Ivy Supporter Tickets
Become an Ivy Supporter and show your commitment to making a difference! The Ivy Supporter Ticket is your way to contribute to the success of the event while supporting the impactful work of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As an Ivy Supporter, you'll receive special recognition during the event and the satisfaction of knowing your generosity helps drive meaningful change in our community. Even if you're unable to attend, your support is crucial in helping us continue our mission. Thank you for standing with us as an Ivy Supporter!
Ivy Supporter
$55
Ivy Supporter Tickets
Become an Ivy Supporter and show your commitment to making a difference! The Ivy Supporter Ticket is your way to contribute to the success of the event while supporting the impactful work of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As an Ivy Supporter, you'll receive special recognition during the event and the satisfaction of knowing your generosity helps drive meaningful change in our community. Even if you're unable to attend, your support is crucial in helping us continue our mission. Thank you for standing with us as an Ivy Supporter!
Ivy Supporter Tickets
Become an Ivy Supporter and show your commitment to making a difference! The Ivy Supporter Ticket is your way to contribute to the success of the event while supporting the impactful work of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As an Ivy Supporter, you'll receive special recognition during the event and the satisfaction of knowing your generosity helps drive meaningful change in our community. Even if you're unable to attend, your support is crucial in helping us continue our mission. Thank you for standing with us as an Ivy Supporter!
Ice Supporter
$55
Ice Supporter Tickets
Become an Ice Supporter and show your commitment to making a difference! The Ice Supporter Ticket is your way to contribute to the success of the event while supporting the impactful work of Servants of All Foundation. As an Ice Supporter, you'll receive special recognition during the event and the satisfaction of knowing your generosity helps drive meaningful change in our community. Even if you're unable to attend, your support is crucial in helping us continue our mission. Thank you for standing with us as an Ice Supporter!
Ice Supporter Tickets
Become an Ice Supporter and show your commitment to making a difference! The Ice Supporter Ticket is your way to contribute to the success of the event while supporting the impactful work of Servants of All Foundation. As an Ice Supporter, you'll receive special recognition during the event and the satisfaction of knowing your generosity helps drive meaningful change in our community. Even if you're unable to attend, your support is crucial in helping us continue our mission. Thank you for standing with us as an Ice Supporter!
Add a donation for Servants Of All Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!