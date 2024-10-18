Servants Of All Foundation

Ivy & Ice Bowling Event

1217 Main St

Bradley Beach, NJ 07720

50/50 Ivy & Ice Raffle — Arms Length Tickets
$10
50/50 Ivy & Ice Raffle - 3 Tickets
$5
Ivy & Ice Gift Baskets — 3 Tickets
$5
Ice Supporter — At the Door
$60
Ice Supporter Tickets Become an Ice Supporter and show your commitment to making a difference! The Ice Supporter Ticket is your way to contribute to the success of the event while supporting the impactful work of Servants of All Foundation. As an Ice Supporter, you'll receive special recognition during the event and the satisfaction of knowing your generosity helps drive meaningful change in our community. Even if you're unable to attend, your support is crucial in helping us continue our mission. Thank you for standing with us as an Ice Supporter!
Ivy Supporter — At the Door
$60
Ivy Supporter Tickets Become an Ivy Supporter and show your commitment to making a difference! The Ivy Supporter Ticket is your way to contribute to the success of the event while supporting the impactful work of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. As an Ivy Supporter, you'll receive special recognition during the event and the satisfaction of knowing your generosity helps drive meaningful change in our community. Even if you're unable to attend, your support is crucial in helping us continue our mission. Thank you for standing with us as an Ivy Supporter!
Ivy Supporter
$55
Ice Supporter
$55
