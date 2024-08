Join us for a delicious event benefitting Good Health Clinic and hosted by Our Place in Paradise Gallery. Open to the public, no registration needed!





Peruse and purchase local handmade pottery and fill it with soups and salads donated by local Chefs. Show up anytime, there is something for everyone.





Want to get in there before the crowd and have first picks at the artwork?? Make a donation of $100 or more and receive an Early Access ticket in the link for a 4:30pm start time!