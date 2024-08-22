Annual BBQ Pork Butt Pre Order Sale Just In Time For Labor Day. Pick up will be August 30th from 11am to 7pm

Hosted by
These Butts will be the whole butt wrapped in aluminum foil. You will have to chop it up yourself.
These Butts will be chopped and placed in a pan ready to go!!!
Beef Brisket will be chopped and placed in a pan ready to go!!! These are $12 per lb select how many will be the amount of lbs
Select the number of plates that you would like to purchase and we will have them ready for you and your family. These plates will have bbq pork, patato salad, bbq baked beans and a roll
Select the number of plates that you would like to purchase and we will have them ready for you and your family. These plates will have bbq beef, patato salad, bbq baked beans and a roll
