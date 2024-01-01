Parent Liaison Volunteer Sign up

The Booster Club is looking for some help with the upcoming sport season. While we certainly try, we can't cover every game. This year, we are hoping to recruit some parental and student help. The student position is team manage and the parental position is Parent Liaison. We would like one for each team, their role would vary based on what the coach wants/needs for help. From a Booster stand point, as a minimum, we would need photos of the team, game scores, record breaking notifications, highlights, team accomplishments, etc. We would also need assistance if the team fundraises, the parent liaison and team manager would help to promote that and possibly even plan them. The parent liaison and team manager would also help pull off team events, like senior night, etc.





Parent Liaisons would coordinate with the Booster Board members, the student team manager, the coach and the parent liaison. This is a new program, so we are open to ideas on how to improve it as we go. Feedback at the end of the season is going to be crucial.