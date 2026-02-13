Red River Valley Association Inc

Red River Valley Association Inc

53rd Annual Real Reunion

Mandatory Per Person Registration Fee
$50

Every attendee who attends a Reunion event is required to pay this fee. It covers various Reunion-related expenses, and includes one commemorative challenge coin per registrant.

PARTY HOOCH - Wednesday, October 14th
$10

Access to our hospitality rooms, stocked with snacks and beverages.

PARTY HOOCH - Thursday, October 15th
$10

Access to our hospitality rooms, stocked with snacks and beverages.

PARTY HOOCH - Friday, October 16th
$10

Access to our hospitality rooms, stocked with snacks and beverages.

PARTY HOOCH - Saturday, October 17th
$10

Access to our hospitality rooms, stocked with snacks and beverages.

OPTIONAL TOUR - FRONTIERS OF FLIGHT MUSEUM
$45

THURSDAY, OCT. 15th

Price includes round-trip bus transportation from our hotel to venue, as well as admission fees.

OPTIONAL TOUR - MEDAL OF HONOR MUSEUM
$45

FRIDAY, OCT. 16th

Price includes round-trip bus transportation from our hotel to venue, as well as admission fees.

OPTIONAL TOUR - JFK MUSEUM & DEALEY PLAZA
$75

FRIDAY, OCT. 16th

Price includes round-trip bus transportation from our hotel to venue, as well as admission fees.

OPTIONAL TOUR - COWBOYS STADIUM
$60

SATURDAY, OCT. 17th

Price includes round-trip bus transportation from our hotel to venue, as well as admission fees.

FLIGHT SUIT PARTY - Friday, October 16th
$120

Held at the Fort Worth Aviation Museum. Price includes round-trip bus transportation from our hotel to venue, buffet dinner, beer & wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.

FLIGHT SUIT PARTY - NO BUS - Friday, October 16th
$100

Held at the Fort Worth Aviation Museum. Price includes buffet dinner, beer & wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. Registrants are responsible for their own transportation to and from party.

ANNUAL BANQUET DINNER - Saturday, October 17th
$95

3-course dinner: field greens salad, grilled chicken breast, New York cheesecake. Held in the Stemmons Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole. Price includes 3-course dinner, non-alcoholic beverages and a bottle of red & white wine per table. Cash bar available during banquet.

ANNUAL BANQUET DINNER - VEG OPTION - Saturday, October 17th
$75

Vegetarian entrée option. Held in the Stemmons Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole. Price includes 3-course dinner, non-alcoholic beverages and a bottle of red & white wine per table. Cash bar available during banquet.

EXTRA REUNION CHALLENGE COINS
$5

All registrants receive one coin at check-in. Additional coins available for purchase, and will be included in your registration packet.

